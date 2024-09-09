Trending
Sept. 9, 2024 / 3:09 PM

'Drag Race España' announces Season 4 cast

By Jessica Inman
A new season of "Drag Race Espana" premieres Sept. 22. Photo courtesy of Wow Presents Plus
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A new season of Drag Race España introduces 12 new queens and welcomes back judges Javier Ambrosia, Javier Calvo and Ana Locking.

Season 4 drops on Wow Presents Plus on Sept. 22 and will star Supremme de Luxe as a returning host.

"Each week, the queens will compete in a variety of gag-worthy challenges and wig-snatching runway categories for the chance to be crowned Spain's Next Drag Superstar," an official synopsis reads.

Contestants are between 23 and 44 years old, and have styles that range from "surrealism and punk" to "elegant and classy."

This season includes Angelina La Perversa, Chloe Vittu, Dita Dubois, Kelly Passa!?, La Niña Delantro, Le Cocó, Mariana Stars, Megui Yeillow, Miss Khristo, Porca Theclubkid, Shani LaSanta and Vampirashian.

The announcement follows the recent finale of Drag Race México and the recent announcement of the Sept. 26 premiere of Drag Race UK Season 6.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars on the red carpet

Courtney Act arrives at the G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles, on January 11, 2014. Courtney, a singer who appeared in the first season of "Australian Idol" in 2003, was a runner-up on Season 6 of "RuPaul's Drag Race." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

