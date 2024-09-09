Sandra Oh, Jamie Lee Curtis win Creative Arts Emmys

1 of 5 | Sandra Oh won her career first Emmy for producing the TV Movie "Quiz Lady" over the weekend. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Sandra Oh, Nestor Carbonell, Michaela Coel, Jon Bernthal and Jamie Lee Curtis won Creative Arts Emmys for their work on various TV shows over the weekend. Actress Oh won her career first Emmy for producing Quiz Lady, which was named Best TV Movie. Advertisement

Carbonell earned his trophy Best Guest Actor in a Drama for Shogun and Coel picked up her prize for Best Guest Actress in a Drama for Mr. & Mrs. Smith, while Bernthal and Curtis scored their statuettes for Best Guest Actor and Actress in a Comedy for The Bear.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul won the Emmy for Best Original Music and Lyrics for the musical within the show, Only Murders in the Building, allowing the composers to now claim "EGOT" status since they previously won Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

Pat Sajak, who recently left Wheel of Fortune after 43 years, won the Emmy for Best Game Show Host.

The Creative Arts Emmys were given out at ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Primetime Emmys in top categories such as Best TV Drama, Comedy, Limited Series, Best Actor and Best Actress will be presented Sunday at the same venue.

Father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy will host the event, which will air on ABC.

