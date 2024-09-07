Patricia Arquette to play Maggie Murdaugh in Hulu docu-drama

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette is set to star in a new Hulu series about the powerful Murdaugh family of South Carolina.
The streaming service said the as-yet-untitled show "is based on Maggie (Arquette) and Alex Murdaugh's stranger-than-fiction family drama, a riveting account drawing from countless hours of reporting by Mandy Matney -- journalist and creator of the popular Murdaugh Murders Podcast -- as well as exclusive, insider knowledge from years spent following the case."