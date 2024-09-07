Advertisement
TV
Sept. 7, 2024 / 2:05 PM

MGM+ cancels 'Beacon 23,' 'Winter King'

By Karen Butler
Lena Headey's "Beacon 23" has been canceled after two seasons. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Lena Headey's "Beacon 23" has been canceled after two seasons. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Streaming service MGM+ has canceled its series Beacon 23 and The Winter King.

Beacon 23 starred Lena Headey and Stephan James.

Advertisement

Based on Hugh Howey's sci-fi short story of the same name, it ran for two seasons.

The Winter King -- led by Iain De Caestecker and Eddie Marsan -- has its roots in medieval Arthurian legend.

It was canceled after one season.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Patricia Arquette to play Maggie Murdaugh in Hulu docu-drama
TV // 36 minutes ago
Patricia Arquette to play Maggie Murdaugh in Hulu docu-drama
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette is set to star in a new Hulu series about the powerful Murdaugh family of South Carolina.
Titus Welliver's 'Bosch: Legacy' to end after 3 seasons
TV // 1 hour ago
Titus Welliver's 'Bosch: Legacy' to end after 3 seasons
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Author Michael Connelly says "Bosch: Legacy," a series based on his best-selling book series, is to end after three seasons.
Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' dropping to four nights a week
TV // 2 hours ago
Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' dropping to four nights a week
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" will tape and air episodes four nights a week instead of five, starting this fall.
Production underway on sixth, final season of 'Handmaid's Tale'
TV // 3 hours ago
Production underway on sixth, final season of 'Handmaid's Tale'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Production began this week on the sixth and final season of Hulu's dystopian drama, "The Handmaid's Tale."
'Drag Race Mexico' crowns Season 2 winner
TV // 23 hours ago
'Drag Race Mexico' crowns Season 2 winner
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A new queen has been crowned as the second season of "Drag Race México" drew to a close.
'Very Scary People': Donnie Wahlberg reveals 'evil minds' in Season 6
TV // 1 day ago
'Very Scary People': Donnie Wahlberg reveals 'evil minds' in Season 6
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Donnie Wahlberg will executive produce and host another season of "Very Scary People," Investigation Discovery announced Friday.
No Season 6 for '911 Lone Star' on FOX
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 6 for '911 Lone Star' on FOX
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The fifth season of "911: Lone Star" will be its last on FOX.
'Wynonna Earp' movie to premiere on Tubi Sept. 13
TV // 1 day ago
'Wynonna Earp' movie to premiere on Tubi Sept. 13
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A film follow-up to the cult-favorite TV series, "Wynonna Earp," is slated to premiere on Tubi Sept. 13.
Keke Palmer to star in Peacock's 'The 'Burbs' remake series
TV // 1 day ago
Keke Palmer to star in Peacock's 'The 'Burbs' remake series
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Keke Palmer has signed on to star in and executive produce a new Peacock series based on the 1989 comedy film, "The 'Burbs."
Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, more join 'Accused' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, more join 'Accused' Season 2
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Fox released the teaser for "Accused" Season 2, returning Oct. 8, and its list of guest stars.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis relished character clash in 'Thicket' western
Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis relished character clash in 'Thicket' western
Famous birthdays for Sept. 7: Michael Emerson, Ian Chen
Famous birthdays for Sept. 7: Michael Emerson, Ian Chen
Erika Eleniak: 'Baywatch' fans underestimated challenges
Erika Eleniak: 'Baywatch' fans underestimated challenges
Emily Deschanel, Nadine Crocker hope 'Continue' sparks mental health talk
Emily Deschanel, Nadine Crocker hope 'Continue' sparks mental health talk
Sha Na Na singer Screamin' Scott Simon dead at 75
Sha Na Na singer Screamin' Scott Simon dead at 75
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement