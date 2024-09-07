MGM+ cancels 'Beacon 23,' 'Winter King'

1 of 3 | Lena Headey's "Beacon 23" has been canceled after two seasons. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Streaming service MGM+ has canceled its series Beacon 23 and The Winter King. Beacon 23 starred Lena Headey and Stephan James. Advertisement

Based on Hugh Howey's sci-fi short story of the same name, it ran for two seasons.

The Winter King -- led by Iain De Caestecker and Eddie Marsan -- has its roots in medieval Arthurian legend.

It was canceled after one season.