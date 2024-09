Elisabeth Moss started filming the sixth and last season of her drama "The Handmaid's Tale" this week. Photo courtesy of Hulu

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Production began this week on the sixth and final season of Hulu's dystopian drama, The Handmaid's Tale. The screen adaptation of Margaret Atwood's classic novel about a totalitarian society stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley and Ann Dowd. Advertisement

Season 5 aired in 2022.

Season 6 is set to premiere in the spring of 2025.