Advertisement
TV
Sept. 7, 2024 / 1:13 PM

Titus Welliver's 'Bosch: Legacy' to end after 3 seasons

By Karen Butler
Titus Welliver has confirmed he is wrapping up his 10-year TV run as investigator Harry Bosch. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Titus Welliver has confirmed he is wrapping up his 10-year TV run as investigator Harry Bosch. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Author Michael Connelly says Bosch: Legacy, a series based on his best-selling book series, is to end after three seasons.

The Amazon Freevee show about a Los Angeles police detective-turned-private-investigator was a sequel to Bosch, which aired on Prime Video for seven seasons from 2014 to 2021.

Advertisement

Both starred Titus Welliver as the titular crime fighter.

"I'm happy to announce that the third season of Bosch: Legacy will premiere on Prime in March. I think it's our best yet. It will also be the last season, bringing to a fitting close a 10 season run with this character, played so well by Titus Welliver," Connelly posted on X Friday.

"We are currently in production on the Renée Ballard show. And if you know anything about my books, then you know you have not seen the last of Harry Bosch!" the writer added. "It's been an amazing run with this character, so far. There's that over-used phrase "It takes a village," so I'll just say, it takes at least a whole town to make a show like this. We've had the best people up and down the call sheet. Actors, writers, directors, producers, and all the crew tried to make something special, and they certainly did. I'm very proud of what we did."

Advertisement

Welliver, 62, released his own statement on the social media platforms.

"I would like to thank all of the fans for a decade of incredible support,dedication and kindness to our show 'Bosch.' YOU are the reason we have been able to continue telling our stories. Season 3 will be released in March 2025," he said.

Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz co-star on Bosch: Legacy.

Maggie Q is set to headline the as-yet-untitled Renee Ballard spinoff.

Read More

Latest Headlines

MGM+ cancels 'Beacon 23,' 'Winter King'
TV // 11 minutes ago
MGM+ cancels 'Beacon 23,' 'Winter King'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- MGM+ has canceled its series "Beacon 23" and "The Winter King."
Patricia Arquette to play Maggie Murdaugh in Hulu docu-drama
TV // 26 minutes ago
Patricia Arquette to play Maggie Murdaugh in Hulu docu-drama
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette is set to star in a new Hulu series about the powerful Murdaugh family of South Carolina.
Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' dropping to four nights a week
TV // 1 hour ago
Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' dropping to four nights a week
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" will tape and air episodes four nights a week instead of five, starting this fall.
Production underway on sixth, final season of 'Handmaid's Tale'
TV // 2 hours ago
Production underway on sixth, final season of 'Handmaid's Tale'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Production began this week on the sixth and final season of Hulu's dystopian drama, "The Handmaid's Tale."
'Drag Race Mexico' crowns Season 2 winner
TV // 23 hours ago
'Drag Race Mexico' crowns Season 2 winner
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A new queen has been crowned as the second season of "Drag Race México" drew to a close.
'Very Scary People': Donnie Wahlberg reveals 'evil minds' in Season 6
TV // 1 day ago
'Very Scary People': Donnie Wahlberg reveals 'evil minds' in Season 6
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Donnie Wahlberg will executive produce and host another season of "Very Scary People," Investigation Discovery announced Friday.
No Season 6 for '911 Lone Star' on FOX
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 6 for '911 Lone Star' on FOX
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The fifth season of "911: Lone Star" will be its last on FOX.
'Wynonna Earp' movie to premiere on Tubi Sept. 13
TV // 1 day ago
'Wynonna Earp' movie to premiere on Tubi Sept. 13
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A film follow-up to the cult-favorite TV series, "Wynonna Earp," is slated to premiere on Tubi Sept. 13.
Keke Palmer to star in Peacock's 'The 'Burbs' remake series
TV // 1 day ago
Keke Palmer to star in Peacock's 'The 'Burbs' remake series
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Keke Palmer has signed on to star in and executive produce a new Peacock series based on the 1989 comedy film, "The 'Burbs."
Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, more join 'Accused' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, more join 'Accused' Season 2
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Fox released the teaser for "Accused" Season 2, returning Oct. 8, and its list of guest stars.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis relished character clash in 'Thicket' western
Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis relished character clash in 'Thicket' western
Famous birthdays for Sept. 7: Michael Emerson, Ian Chen
Famous birthdays for Sept. 7: Michael Emerson, Ian Chen
Emily Deschanel, Nadine Crocker hope 'Continue' sparks mental health talk
Emily Deschanel, Nadine Crocker hope 'Continue' sparks mental health talk
Erika Eleniak: 'Baywatch' fans underestimated challenges
Erika Eleniak: 'Baywatch' fans underestimated challenges
Lala Kent, of 'Vanderpump Rules,' gives birth to baby girl
Lala Kent, of 'Vanderpump Rules,' gives birth to baby girl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement