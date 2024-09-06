'Drag Race Mexico' crowns Season 2 winner

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A new drag queen has been crowned in Guadalajara as the second season of Drag Race México drew to a close Thursday.

Spoilers ahead!

The queens took on fashion shows, and challenges relating to acting and comedy.

"The final four queens were tasked to face-off in the last maxi challenge of the season, and present a spectacular talent show on the main stage," an official synopsis of the finale reads. "On the runway, the queens dazzled under the category Finale Glamour."

Leexa Fox was selected as "Mexico's next drag superstar" from among 13 contestants.

Other queens included Ava Pocket, Elektra Vandergeld, Eva Blunt, Garçonne , Horacio Potasio, Ignus Ars, Jenary Bloom, Luna Lansman, María Bonita, Nina de la Fuente, Suculenta and Unique.

The show is a spinoff of RuPaul's Drag Race and is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus.

