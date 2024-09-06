Trending
Sept. 6, 2024 / 12:21 PM

'Very Scary People': Donnie Wahlberg reveals 'evil minds' in Season 6

By Jessica Inman
Donnie Wahlberg, pictured at the the 2024 Eastern Conference semi finals, will host and executive produce another season of "Very Scary People." File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Donnie Wahlberg, pictured at the the 2024 Eastern Conference semi finals, will host and executive produce another season of "Very Scary People." File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Donnie Wahlberg will executive produce and host another season of Very Scary People, Investigation Discovery announced Friday.

"The series offers an expansive look into society's most evil minds, revealing unprecedented insight into their twisted crimes through rare in-depth interviews and remarkable archival footage," an official synopsis reads.

This season, Wahlberg will examine Scott Kimball, a murderer who moonlit as an FBI informant, Clarence Heatley, also known as The Preacher, and David Matusiewicz who kidnapped his own children.

Season 5 spotlighted such murderers as the Times Square Killer Richard Cottingham and Happy Face Killer Keith Jesperson.

"These stories will leave true crime fans stunned as we unravel the depraved crimes and minds of frightening killers we haven't considered before," Wahlberg said in a press release.

Wahlberg also stars in Blue Bloods, which wraps with Season 14 Part 2 in fall.

He is also a member of the 1980s boy band New Kids on the Block, which released a new album in May.

New Kids on the Block get star on Walk of Fame

New Kids On The Block band members Joey McIntyre, Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood and Jonathan Knight (L-R) gather around their star after the American boy band was honored with the 2,530th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during an unveiling ceremony in Los Angeles on October 9, 2014. UPI/Jim Ruymen | License Photo

