Sept. 5, 2024 / 1:47 PM

Colin Farrell wants to be Gotham's kingpin in 'The Penguin'

By Jessica Inman
Colin Farrell, seen at the 2023 Oscars nominees luncheon at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., will be "The Penguin" in upcoming miniseries on Max. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Colin Farrell, seen at the 2023 Oscars nominees luncheon at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., will be "The Penguin" in upcoming miniseries on Max. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- HBO released a new trailer for the upcoming miniseries The Penguin, which stars Colin Farrell.

Farrell plays "The Penguin," otherwise known as Oz, who is hungry for power in Gotham city.

"But first, Oz must confront his enemies, including Carmine's children, Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) and Alberto Falcone (Michael Zegen); the Maroni family, led by their imprisoned patriarch, Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown); and Oz's own demoralizing reputation as 'The Penguin,'" an official synopsis reads.

Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell, James Madio, Scott Cohen, Carmen Ejogo and Theo Rossi also star.

"You know what I like most about you Oz?" Alberto asks in the trailer. "You are who you are, and you couldn't change if you tried."

The first of the eight-episodes will stream on Max at 9 p.m. EDT Sept. 19.

