1 of 5 | Melissa McCarthy will play Patsy Ramsey in a Paramount+ series. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced a limited series about the unsolved murder of JonBenét Ramsey on Thursday. Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen will play her parents Patsy and John Bennett. Richard LaGravanesse is showrunner and executive producer of the series. Anne Sewitsky will direct four of eight episodes and also executive produce. Advertisement

Child beauty pageant contestant JonBenét was found dead on Dec. 26, 1996. Murder was suspected due to evidence of strangulation and asphyxiation but the case remains unsolved.

Patsy and John Bennett were cleared of charges in 2008. Patsy died in 2006. New DNA samples were tested in 2021.

The series will cover events before and after JonBenét's death.

Production will take place in Calgary, Canada, under the working title JonBenét Ramsey. McCarthy is also among executive producers.