Sept. 4, 2024 / 12:31 PM

'The Bachelorette' finale was not a fairytale for Jenn Tran

By Jessica Inman
Jenn Tran, this season's "Bachelorette," discussed what happened on the finale and "After the Final Rose.” Photo by John Fleenor/Disney
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Jenn Tran, star of The Bachelorette Season 21, did not get the fairytale she desired.

In the Tuesday's "Finale and After the Final Rose" episode, Tran, 26, shared that the man she proposed to in Hawaii "doesn't exist anymore."

The show followed Tran as she chose 28-year-old Devin Strader and 32-year-old Marcus Shoberg as potential partners from among 25 admirers.

In the finale, Strader and Shoberg met Tran's family. She ultimately chose Strader to be her forever.

During the episode's live segment, however, Tran revealed that Strader's love didn't last long as the couple had since split.

"It's been a really hard couple of months. We had left Hawaii engaged, it was the happiest day of my life. I thought I had found who I wanted to spend the rest of my life with...He was making bold proclamations of love. Then suddenly the next day it was nothing," she said.

Strader broke up with Tran during a quick phone call.

"He basically said that he didn't love me anymore and didn't feel the same way. He denied ever being in love," Tran said.

Strader said he had been plagued by doubts after their proposal but also said he took too long to share his feelings with Tran.

The "Finale and After the Final Rose" is now streaming on Hulu. Tran was announced as a cast member for the new season of Dancing With the Stars early Wednesday.

