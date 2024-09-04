1 of 9 | Tori Spelling, pictured at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, is among the cast of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 33. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

The upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars will include performances from Bachelorette Jenn Tran, actresses like Tori Spelling and athletes like Ilona Maher. The star-studded cast was announced on Good Morning America Wednesday morning.

Tran was the star of The Bachelorette Season 21. She shared during the show's finale on Tuesday that fiancé Devin Strader had broken things off.

"I've actually always wanted to learn how to dance, so this is kind of like a dream come true, honestly," Tran said on Good Morning America Wednesday. "I took one ballroom class in college and I got credit for it, so that counts, I think."

Jenn Tran is trading in roses for ballroom shoes as she joins season 33 of @officialdwts! pic.twitter.com/ODykHwYEEH— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 4, 2024

Also dancing to win the Mirrorball Trophy is former Bachelor Joey Graziadei, Spelling (Beverly Hills, 90210) and Olympic athletes Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik, who was previously announced in August.

Season 33 will also include Phaedra Parks (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Chandler Kinney (Zombies), Eric Roberts (Runaway Train), Anna Delvey (the inspiration of Inventing Anna) and Reginald VelJohnson (Family Matters).

Former New England Patriot Danny Amendola, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader and NBA star Dwight Howard will also star.

Season 33 will premiere on ABC and Disney+ on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. EDT. Hulu will stream the series on Sept. 18.