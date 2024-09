1 of 6 | Gael García Bernal, pictured at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards, will star in "La Máquina." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- La Máquina is a new Hulu series that follows Esteban Osuna, a boxer known as "La Máquina," who finds his life endangered at a pivotal point of his boxing career. The danger becomes apparent when Andy Lujan (Diego Luna) receives an unsettling phone call about Esteban (Gael García Bernal), whom he manages. Advertisement

"These people are watching us," Andy says in the trailer.

When Esteban asks who they are, Andy responds: "The ones who play god."

The show depicts Esteban's efforts to stay safe.

"While struggling to mount a comeback, Esteban must also juggle his own personal demons and protect his family, including his ex-wife Irasema (Eiza González), a journalist who finds herself on a collision course with the dark side of the boxing world," an official synopsis says.

La Máquina is the first Spanish-language series from Hulu.

Jorge Perugorría, Andrés Delgado, Karina Gidi, Dariam Coco and Lucía Méndez also star.

The show premieres on Hulu on Oct. 9.