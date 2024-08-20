"Midnight Family," a Spanish-language series starring Renata Vaca, is coming to Apple TV+ in September. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new show Midnight Family. The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Tuesday featuring Joaquín Cosío, Renata Vaca and Diego Calva. Advertisement

Midnight Family is a Spanish-language medical drama based on the 2019 documentary of the same name and takes place in Mexico City, Mexico.

Vaca plays Marigaby Tamayo, an ambitious and gifted medical student who spends her nights helping to save lives aboard her family's privately owned ambulance.

"Along with her father Ramón (Cosío), and her siblings Marcus (Calva) and Julito (Sergio Bautista), Marigaby serves a population of millions by tackling extreme medical emergencies to make a living," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Óscar Jaenada, José María de Tavira, Itzan Escamilla, Mariana Gómez, Dolores Heredia and special guest Yalitza Aparicio.

Midnight Family is created by Julio Rojas and Gibrán Portela, with Natalia Beristáin as showrunner and director.

The series will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 25 on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes to follow on Wednesdays.