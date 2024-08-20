Trending
Aug. 20, 2024 / 12:33 PM

'Arcane': Ekko is the 'boy savior' in Season 2 poster

By Annie Martin

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of Arcane Season 2.

The streaming service shared a poster for the season Tuesday featuring the character Ekko, voiced by Reed Shannon.

Arcane is an animated series based on the video game League of Legends. The show follows Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell), two sisters on opposite sides of a conflict between the utopian city of Piltover and the oppressed underworld of Zaun.

The poster depicts Ekko smearing white paint on his face.

The tagline reads, "From Little Boy to The Boy Savior," a reference to Ekko's nickname as a childhood friend of Vi and Jinx, and his later role as the leader of the Firelights. Ekko, however, was not able to save Jinx from her dark path in Season 1.

Netflix released a trailer for Season 2 in June that shows Caitlyn (Katie Leung) lead a strike force into Zaun with three objectives: locating Jinx, dismantling the production of the drug shimmer, and neutralizing any allies of Silco (Jason Spisak).

Season 2 premieres on Netflix in November. The season will be the show's last; however, Netflix is developing other projects set in Runeterra, the world of League of Legends.

