Aug. 19, 2024 / 10:29 AM

'Bad Sisters' Season 2 gets November premiere date

By Jessica Inman
Sharon Horgan, pictured here at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards in California, returns for Season 2 of "Bad Sisters." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Sharon Horgan, pictured here at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards in California, returns for Season 2 of "Bad Sisters." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has shared the Season 2 premiere date for Bad Sisters -- a show about siblings who kill their sister's husband.

The streamer announced that the second chapter will debut Nov. 13.

Season 1 opened with a funeral for John-Paul (Claes Bang), the on-screen husband of Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), and the story is told through flashback.

"He is the container of every bad human trait you can have. Not just male trait -- any human trait," series star and executive producer Sharon Horgan, who portrays Eva, said of John-Paul in a 2022 interview. "He's sometimes beautiful with his daughter, sometimes loving with his wife and respected at work. All those little humanities, I think, make for more of a dangerous character because he could be your next-door neighbor or a family member."

John-Paul is abusive to his wife, Grace (Duff), and her sisters Eva (Horgan), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene) and Becka (Eve Hewson) determine that his behavior warrants death.

"Two years after the 'accidental death' of Grace's abusive husband, the close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust," an official synopsis for Season 2 reads.

Other executive producers on the show include Faye Dorn, Clelia Mountford, Dearbhla Walsh, Bert Hamelinck, Michael Sagol, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer and Malin-Sarah Gozin.

Season 2 will have a two-episode premiere, with subsequent episodes to follow each week.

