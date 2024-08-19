Trending
Michaela Coel to create, star in BBC, HBO series 'First Day on Earth'

By Annie Martin
Michaela Coel is developing the new series "First Day on Earth" for BBC and HBO. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You creator and star Michaela Coel has a new series in the works with BBC and HBO.

BBC announced in a press release Monday that Coel, 36, will create, write, star in and executive produce the original new drama First Day on Earth. The show is co-produced with HBO and made in association with A24.

First Day on Earth follows Henri (Coel), a British novelist feeling stuck -- work has dried up and her relationship is going nowhere. The character is offered and takes a job on a film in Ghana, West Africa -- her parents' homeland and the country where her estranged father lives.

When she arrives, "neither the job nor her father turn out the way she expected, and soon Henri has to deal with danger and hypocrisy, form new friendships, lose her illusions, and create a new sense of identity -- one that might leave her stronger, but could also break her," an official synopsis reads.

Coel's series Chewing Gum premiered on E4 and is available to stream on Max, while her drama I May Destroy You aired on BBC One and HBO.

"I am delighted to be working with VAL, the BBC and HBO again, and to partner with A24; thanks to all of their combined taste, care and expertise, I feel our show is in great hands. The process of creating FDOE thus far has been a beautifully intimate experience, and I am excited to embark on the next phase to eventually offer this as another televisual gift for anyone willing to accompany Henri on what will be a wild odyssey!" the star said.

"Michaela is one of those exceptional talents whose work I have long admired," director of BBC drama Lindsay Salt added. "I May Destroy You is one of the reasons I wanted to join the BBC! In First Day on Earth, Michaela has created another unmissable series -- truly original, heartfelt, hilarious, poetic storytelling and told in a way that only Michaela can. I can't wait for everyone to see it."

First Day on Earth will consist of 10 episodes. Filming will begin in 2025.

