Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 16, 2024 / 5:00 AM

Mike Colter: 'Union' is action comedy with great rewatch factor

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Halle Berry, Mike Colter, Jessica De Gouw and Mark Wahlberg star in "The Union." Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 5 | Left to right, Halle Berry, Mike Colter, Jessica De Gouw and Mark Wahlberg star in "The Union." Photo courtesy of Netflix

NEW YORK, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Mike Colter says his new movie, The Union, is a lighthearted departure from the more serious roles for which he is known in TV shows like Evil, The Good Wife, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage.

"This kind of movie is right up my alley. It's a movie that has an entertainment factor to it -- big set pieces, great locations, great talented people -- just a fun, fun flick," Colter, 47, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

Advertisement

"I always wanted to do some action comedy thing and this has a pinch of romance in there."

Premiering Friday on Netflix, the film follows Mike (Mark Wahlberg), a New Jersey construction worker whose high school sweetheart, Roxanne (Halle Berry), drops back into his life unexpectedly to recruit him for a high-stakes, international intelligence mission for the titular black ops organization.

Advertisement

"I think it's something that has a great rewatch factor. I like being a part of things for silly reasons sometimes. Sometimes, you look at the character first and foremost, and you're like, 'Do I like the character? What can I do with this character?'" Colter asked rhetorically.

"After that, it's like, 'Oh, added bonus, this could be something you could watch more than once.' Because sometimes when you're involved in dramas, certain things are too heavy and people don't watch them again. It's like, 'Oh, that was great, but I can't do that to myself again.'"

Colter plays Nick, Roxanne's fellow spy and former lover, in The Union.

"Nick is a slippery character," Colter said.

"Roxanne is someone he felt like he could build a life with and someone whom he felt like was really a perfect match for him. They're working together and they're both in the Union," he added.

"Then, here comes Mark's character. Nick's like, all of a sudden, 'Oh, there's a third wheel here.' There's someone else in the picture. There's a great triangle effect."

The actor also touted the fast, breezy tempo of the film's story and dialogue.

"The movie happens really quickly and I love the pace of it," Colter said.

Advertisement

"Before you know it, you're in the third act and you're like, 'Oh, what's going on?' And then you're just waiting to see what's going to happen, how it's going to end, It moves really quickly, and our characters play off each other really well."

Berry and Wahlberg were great partners with whom to share Colter's spy-game adventures in Italy and England.

"Halle was really welcoming and warm because our characters need to bond and need to have a history," Colter said. "Mark was very kind and and gracious. I think it's always helpful when the leads that are anchoring your film invite you in and welcome you so you can sort of get past that awkward phase and get down to it."

Gorgeous designer costumes and flashy sports cars were the icing on the cake for Colter.

"Cars, clothes and catering. Those are the three Cs," he joked. "If you can get those, you can get people and then cash. Cars, clothes, catering, cash. You get four Cs. Sorry about that. Coffee is five. That's it. Five Cs. We got it perfect."

Advertisement

Colter said he is unsure of the futures of his beloved, but gone-too-soon series Evil and Luke Cage.

Evil is wrapping up its fourth and final season on Paramount+, while reruns remain wildly popular on Netflix.

Luke Cage is part of Netflix's now defunct Marvel franchise, which is partially being revived at Disney+ with Daredevil: Born Again.

"People always ask the actors about Cage. They ask about Evil. [Netflix co-CEO] Ted Sarandos, [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige -- just call these guys," Colter said.

"Just hit them with a barrage of questions because I'm just here, I'm enjoying playing these roles, but those guys hold the keys."

'Jessica Jones' premiere in NYC

Krysten Ritter is interviewed when she arrives on the red carpet at the Netflix premiere of new original series Marvel's Jessica Jones at the Regal E-Walk on November 17, 2015 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kevin Smith, Seth Green, Kelso's daughter appear in 'That '90s Show'
TV // 14 hours ago
Kevin Smith, Seth Green, Kelso's daughter appear in 'That '90s Show'
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for Part 3 of Season 2 of "That '90s Show" Thursday. The new episodes, premiering Aug. 22, include cameos by Kevin Smith and Seth Green, and introduce Betsy Kelso (Kira Kosarin).
Sylvester Stallone faces new rivals in 'Tulsa King' Season 2
TV // 14 hours ago
Sylvester Stallone faces new rivals in 'Tulsa King' Season 2
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for Season 2 of "Tulsa King," which premieres Sept. 15.
'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter': Mother searches for daughter in documentary
TV // 17 hours ago
'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter': Mother searches for daughter in documentary
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix dropped a trailer for a two-part documentary that follows a mother's determined efforts to find the daughter she'd relinquished for adoption upon learning of her disappearance.
'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' follows late NFL star's fall from fame
TV // 1 day ago
'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' follows late NFL star's fall from fame
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- FX will release its first installment of "American Sports Story" with a look at football star Aaron Hernandez.
'Rings of Power' Season 2 trailer teases Siege of Eregion
TV // 1 day ago
'Rings of Power' Season 2 trailer teases Siege of Eregion
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will return for a second season Aug. 29 on Prime Video.
Natalie Martinez: Vince Vaughn perfect partner for 'Bad Monkey'
TV // 1 day ago
Natalie Martinez: Vince Vaughn perfect partner for 'Bad Monkey'
NEW YORK, Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Natalie Martinez told UPI that Rosa, the Florida medical examiner she plays in "Bad Monkey," is stuck in a rut until she meets Vince Vaughn's character, the fast-talking, suspended police detective Yancy.
Peacock renews 'The Traitors' for two more seasons
TV // 1 day ago
Peacock renews 'The Traitors' for two more seasons
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Peacock has renewed "The Traitors" for both a fourth and a fifth season.
Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane to star in Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern'
TV // 1 day ago
Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane to star in Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern'
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane, Linda Lavin and Nathan Lee Graham star in new Hulu comedy "Mid-Century Modern."
Olly Sholotan: Carlton, Viv strained in 'Bel-Air' Season 3
TV // 2 days ago
Olly Sholotan: Carlton, Viv strained in 'Bel-Air' Season 3
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Olly Sholotan discusses Carlton's return from rehab in Season 3 of "Bel-Air," returning Thursday on Peacock, and the strain it puts on his relationship with his mother, Vivian (Cassandra Freeman).
'Grotesquerie': Ryan Murphy horror series to premiere in September
TV // 2 days ago
'Grotesquerie': Ryan Murphy horror series to premiere in September
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Grotesquerie," a new horror series co-created by Ryan Murphy and starring Niecy Nash-Betts, is coming to FX and Hulu.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Original 'Hollywood Squares' host Peter Marshall dies at 98
Original 'Hollywood Squares' host Peter Marshall dies at 98
'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter': Mother searches for daughter in documentary
'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter': Mother searches for daughter in documentary
Anthony Field: Wiggles' 100th album represents 'endless possibilities'
Anthony Field: Wiggles' 100th album represents 'endless possibilities'
Kaley Cuoco announces her engagement to Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco announces her engagement to Tom Pelphrey
John Cena: Jackie Chan the standard for 'Jackpot!' action comedy
John Cena: Jackie Chan the standard for 'Jackpot!' action comedy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement