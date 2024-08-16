Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 16, 2024 / 3:10 PM

Apple TV+ renews 'Dark Matter' for Season 2

By Jessica Inman
Joel Edgerton, pictured at the 2022 film premiere of "Master Gardener" at the Venice Film Festival in Italy, will star in Season 2 of "Dark Matter." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 4 | Joel Edgerton, pictured at the 2022 film premiere of "Master Gardener" at the Venice Film Festival in Italy, will star in Season 2 of "Dark Matter." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Apple TV+ sci-fi drama Dark Matter is getting a second season, the streamer announced Friday.

Season 1 introduced viewers to Jason Dessen, portrayed by Joel Edgerton-- a physicist who finds himself suddenly stuck in a different reality.

Advertisement

"Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived," a synopsis reads. "In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself."

Jason's wife in the first version of reality is played by Jennifer Connelly. Jason's girlfriend in the alternate reality is played by Alice Braga. Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi and Oakes Fegley also star.

The show is based on the Blake Crouch novel of the same name, and Crouch is also the showrunner and executive producer.

"In the process of writing and filming Season 1, we discovered that there's so much more story to tell, and we've only scratched the surface of these characters as they fight for survival and to find their way home through a landscape of mind-bending realities," Crouch said.

Advertisement

Matt Tolmach and Edgerton also executive produce.

Edgerton previously told UPI how excited he was to create a show that examines life's big questions.

"How does where I'm at relate to all of the choices that I've made, particularly the big ones? And how I may not be sitting here if certain things in my life had gone a different way?" he said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland, Liam Payne to star in 'Building the Brand'
TV // 38 minutes ago
Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland, Liam Payne to star in 'Building the Brand'
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix show "Building the Band" -- called the "Love is Blind" of the music industry -- will examine whether a hit band can be created without members first meeting in person.
Eugene Levy, Dan Levy to host 76th Emmy Awards
TV // 2 hours ago
Eugene Levy, Dan Levy to host 76th Emmy Awards
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The 76th Emmy Awards will be hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy.
Mike Colter: 'Union' is action comedy with great rewatch factor
TV // 10 hours ago
Mike Colter: 'Union' is action comedy with great rewatch factor
NEW YORK, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Mike Colter told UPI his new movie, "The Union," is a lighthearted departure from the more serious roles for which he is known in TV shows like "Evil," "The Good Wife," "Jessica Jones" and "Luke Cage."
Kevin Smith, Seth Green, Kelso's daughter appear in 'That '90s Show'
TV // 23 hours ago
Kevin Smith, Seth Green, Kelso's daughter appear in 'That '90s Show'
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for Part 3 of Season 2 of "That '90s Show" Thursday. The new episodes, premiering Aug. 22, include cameos by Kevin Smith and Seth Green, and introduce Betsy Kelso (Kira Kosarin).
Sylvester Stallone faces new rivals in 'Tulsa King' Season 2
TV // 23 hours ago
Sylvester Stallone faces new rivals in 'Tulsa King' Season 2
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for Season 2 of "Tulsa King," which premieres Sept. 15.
'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter': Mother searches for daughter in documentary
TV // 1 day ago
'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter': Mother searches for daughter in documentary
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix dropped a trailer for a two-part documentary that follows a mother's determined efforts to find the daughter she'd relinquished for adoption upon learning of her disappearance.
'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' follows late NFL star's fall from fame
TV // 2 days ago
'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' follows late NFL star's fall from fame
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- FX will release its first installment of "American Sports Story" with a look at football star Aaron Hernandez.
'Rings of Power' Season 2 trailer teases Siege of Eregion
TV // 2 days ago
'Rings of Power' Season 2 trailer teases Siege of Eregion
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will return for a second season Aug. 29 on Prime Video.
Natalie Martinez: Vince Vaughn perfect partner for 'Bad Monkey'
TV // 2 days ago
Natalie Martinez: Vince Vaughn perfect partner for 'Bad Monkey'
NEW YORK, Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Natalie Martinez told UPI that Rosa, the Florida medical examiner she plays in "Bad Monkey," is stuck in a rut until she meets Vince Vaughn's character, the fast-talking, suspended police detective Yancy.
Peacock renews 'The Traitors' for two more seasons
TV // 2 days ago
Peacock renews 'The Traitors' for two more seasons
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Peacock has renewed "The Traitors" for both a fourth and a fifth season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Original 'Hollywood Squares' host Peter Marshall dies at 98
Original 'Hollywood Squares' host Peter Marshall dies at 98
'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter': Mother searches for daughter in documentary
'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter': Mother searches for daughter in documentary
Famous birthdays for Aug. 16: James Cameron, Taika Waititi
Famous birthdays for Aug. 16: James Cameron, Taika Waititi
Elliot Page: 'Close to You' scene with transphobe 'quite healing'
Elliot Page: 'Close to You' scene with transphobe 'quite healing'
Kevin Smith, Seth Green, Kelso's daughter appear in 'That '90s Show'
Kevin Smith, Seth Green, Kelso's daughter appear in 'That '90s Show'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement