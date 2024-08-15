Trending
'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter': Mother searches for daughter in documentary

By Jessica Inman
Charlize Theron produced the documentary "Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter," which premieres on Netflix Sept. 12. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Charlize Theron produced the documentary "Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter," which premieres on Netflix Sept. 12. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix dropped a trailer for a two-part documentary that follows a mother's determined efforts to find the daughter she'd relinquished for adoption upon learning of her disappearance.

"She'd been missing 21 years, when they finally found me," Cathy Terkanian said in the teaser for Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter, released Thursday. "I was only 17 years old when I put my daughter up for adoption. Throughout my life she was always on my mind. When I found out she went missing, I thought, 'I got to find this kid alive. I don't care if I have to walk over God's green earth to do it.'"

The documentary is produced by Charlize Theron and directed by Ryan White.

In the snippet, Terkanian is described as "a pit bull with lipstick," who worked with a mother's instinct and intuition to find Aundria Bowman, who went missing in 1989.

The trailer concludes with Terkanian's determined voice: "I am going to find her."

Netflix will release the documentary on Sept. 12.

