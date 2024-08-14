1 of 4 | Charlie Vickers returns as Sauron in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Amazon is gearing up for the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2. Prime Video shared a final trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Charlie Vickers as Sauron. Advertisement

The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings book trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien. The show is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth and follows an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil.

August 14, 2024

In Season 2, Sauron (Vickers) has returned and "must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth of his sinister will."

The trailer shows Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and others take on Sauron, who lays siege to the elven kingdom of Eregion.

Markella Kavenagh, Robert Aramayo, Benjamin Walker, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Daniel Weyman, Owain Arthur, Lloyd Owen and Maxim Baldry also star, with Rory Kinnear to join the cast as Tom Bombadil.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will have a three-episode premiere Aug. 29 on Prime Video.

The show's Season 2 soundtrack will release Aug. 23 ahead of the premiere.

