Aug. 14, 2024 / 1:11 PM

'Rings of Power' Season 2 trailer teases Siege of Eregion

By Annie Martin
Charlie Vickers returns as Sauron in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Charlie Vickers returns as Sauron in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Amazon is gearing up for the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2.

Prime Video shared a final trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Charlie Vickers as Sauron.

The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings book trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien. The show is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth and follows an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil.

In Season 2, Sauron (Vickers) has returned and "must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth of his sinister will."

The trailer shows Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and others take on Sauron, who lays siege to the elven kingdom of Eregion.

Markella Kavenagh, Robert Aramayo, Benjamin Walker, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Daniel Weyman, Owain Arthur, Lloyd Owen and Maxim Baldry also star, with Rory Kinnear to join the cast as Tom Bombadil.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will have a three-episode premiere Aug. 29 on Prime Video.

The show's Season 2 soundtrack will release Aug. 23 ahead of the premiere.

Benjamin Walker attends a screening of Amazon's "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" at the Lincoln Center in New York City on August 23, 2022. Walker stars as High King Gil-galad. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

NEW YORK, Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Natalie Martinez told UPI that Rosa, the Florida medical examiner she plays in "Bad Monkey," is stuck in a rut until she meets Vince Vaughn's character, the fast-talking, suspended police detective Yancy.
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Peacock has renewed "The Traitors" for both a fourth and a fifth season.
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane, Linda Lavin and Nathan Lee Graham star in new Hulu comedy "Mid-Century Modern."
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Olly Sholotan discusses Carlton's return from rehab in Season 3 of "Bel-Air," returning Thursday on Peacock, and the strain it puts on his relationship with his mother, Vivian (Cassandra Freeman).
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Grotesquerie," a new horror series co-created by Ryan Murphy and starring Niecy Nash-Betts, is coming to FX and Hulu.
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Only Murders in the Building," a mystery comedy-drama starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, will return for a fourth season on Hulu.
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Love Island USA" spin-off "Love Island Games" has been picked up for a second season.
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Slow Horses," a spy thriller based on the Mick Herron book series, will return for a fourth season on Apple TV+ in September.
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A new "Ghostbusters" animated series is officially in the works at Netflix.
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Supernatural" and "Walker" alum Jared Padalecki has booked a guest arc on Season 3 of CBS' "Fire Country."
