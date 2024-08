1 of 2 | Maya Jama is the host of Season 1 of "Love Island Games." She also is the host of "Love Island UK." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Love Island USA spin-off Love Island Games has been picked up for a second season. Set to return in 2025, the new season promises to bring together an exciting roster of fan-favorite Islanders from the U.S., U.K., Australia and beyond. Advertisement

Love Island Games combines romance with competition as Islanders vie for the champion title. This season will feature a fresh batch of contestants facing team and couple challenges while navigating the intricacies of dating, eliminations, recoupling and the drama of new arrivals.

The details regarding the cast, schedule and location for Season 2 of Love Island Games have yet to be revealed. Fans can catch up on Season 1, which is streaming on Peacock.

Peacock's Love Island USA has proven to be a massive hit. Its recent sixth season became the No. 1 most-watched streaming original reality series in the U.S., boasting over 1 billion minutes watched, according to Nielsen.

The winners of Season 6, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, were announced in July. The pair split a $100,000 grand prize.

The highly anticipated Season 6 reunion special will stream on Aug.19.