1 of 6 | Jared Padalecki is to play a recurring role on Season 3 of CBS' "Fire Country." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Supernatural and Walker alum Jared Padalecki has booked a guest arc on Season 3 of CBS' Fire Country. Padalecki will play Camden, a South California firefighter and surfer opposite Max Thieriot's Bode, in three episodes, but he might end up leading a spinoff focused on the character. Advertisement

Morena Baccarin has already signed on to headline Sheriff Country, a Fire Country spin-off ordered for the 2025-26 television season.

Padalecki, 42, starred in The CW's Supernatural for 15 seasons and Walker for four.

The CW is a sister network of CBS that has recently moved away from scripted programming.