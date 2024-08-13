1 of 5 | Selena Gomez returns as Mabel Mora in "Only Murders in the Building" Season 4. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Hulu is gearing up for the release of Only Murders in the Building Season 4. The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Advertisement

Only Murders in the Building is a mystery comedy-drama following Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez), a trio of New York City neighbors who investigate murders and create their own true crime podcast.

In Season 4, the trio look into the death of Charles' friend and stunt double Sazz (Jane Lynch) while contending with the actors (Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria) hired to play them in a movie about their podcast.

Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Kind, Michael Cyril Creighton and Da'Vine Joy Randolph also guest star.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premieres Aug. 27 on Hulu.

