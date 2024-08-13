Trending
TV
Aug. 13, 2024 / 1:35 PM

'Only Murders in the Building' trio investigate Sazz's death in Season 4 trailer

By Annie Martin
Selena Gomez returns as Mabel Mora in "Only Murders in the Building" Season 4. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Selena Gomez returns as Mabel Mora in "Only Murders in the Building" Season 4. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Hulu is gearing up for the release of Only Murders in the Building Season 4.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Only Murders in the Building is a mystery comedy-drama following Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez), a trio of New York City neighbors who investigate murders and create their own true crime podcast.

In Season 4, the trio look into the death of Charles' friend and stunt double Sazz (Jane Lynch) while contending with the actors (Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria) hired to play them in a movie about their podcast.

Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Kind, Michael Cyril Creighton and Da'Vine Joy Randolph also guest star.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premieres Aug. 27 on Hulu.

Selena Gomez turns 30: a look back

Selena Gomez arrives for the premiere of "The Game Plan" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 23, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

