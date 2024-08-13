Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 13, 2024 / 2:14 PM

'Grotesquerie': Ryan Murphy horror series to premiere in September

By Annie Martin
"Grotesquerie," a new horror series co-created by Ryan Murphy and starring Niecy Nash-Betts, is coming to FX and Hulu. Photo courtesy of FX
1 of 6 | "Grotesquerie," a new horror series co-created by Ryan Murphy and starring Niecy Nash-Betts, is coming to FX and Hulu. Photo courtesy of FX

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- FX has announced a fall premiere date for the new Ryan Murphy series Grotesquerie.

The horror drama will premiere Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX and stream the next day on Hulu.

Advertisement

Grotesquerie is written and created by Murphy (American Horror Story), Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, and produced by 20th Television.

The series centers on "a series of heinous crimes" in a small community and a detective, Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts), who feels these crimes "are eerily personal, as if someone -- or something -- is taunting her."

Lois (Nash-Betts), who is struggling at home with "a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons," teams up with Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian.

"Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst in humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Raven Goodwin and Travis Kelce also star.

Grotesquerie is directed by Murphy, Max Winkler, Alexis Martin Woodall and Elegance Bratton.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Only Murders in the Building' trio investigate Sazz's death in Season 4 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Only Murders in the Building' trio investigate Sazz's death in Season 4 trailer
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Only Murders in the Building," a mystery comedy-drama starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, will return for a fourth season on Hulu.
Peacock renews 'Love Island Games'
TV // 2 hours ago
Peacock renews 'Love Island Games'
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Love Island USA" spin-off "Love Island Games" has been picked up for a second season.
'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman contends with Hugo Weaving in Season 4 trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman contends with Hugo Weaving in Season 4 trailer
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Slow Horses," a spy thriller based on the Mick Herron book series, will return for a fourth season on Apple TV+ in September.
New 'Ghostbusters' animated series officially greenlit at Netflix
TV // 5 hours ago
New 'Ghostbusters' animated series officially greenlit at Netflix
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A new "Ghostbusters" animated series is officially in the works at Netflix.
Jared Padalecki books guest arc on 'Fire Country'
TV // 6 hours ago
Jared Padalecki books guest arc on 'Fire Country'
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Supernatural" and "Walker" alum Jared Padalecki has booked a guest arc on Season 3 of CBS' "Fire Country."
Merritt Wever, Leslie Uggams join 'Gilded Age' Season 3 cast
TV // 23 hours ago
Merritt Wever, Leslie Uggams join 'Gilded Age' Season 3 cast
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- "The Gilded Age" will have eight more characters in Season 3.
'Modern Family' star Julie Bowen stars in creepy new show 'Hysteria!'
TV // 1 day ago
'Modern Family' star Julie Bowen stars in creepy new show 'Hysteria!'
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Violence and so-called supernatural occurrences overtake an entire town in "Hysteria!," a show that premieres on Peacock just before Halloween.
'Squid Game' Season 2 teaser gives glimpse of Gi-hun, new players
TV // 1 day ago
'Squid Game' Season 2 teaser gives glimpse of Gi-hun, new players
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean series "Squid Game" will return for a second season on Netflix in December.
Giambrone, Middleditch 'Solar Opposites' characters back to old selves
TV // 1 day ago
Giambrone, Middleditch 'Solar Opposites' characters back to old selves
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Voice actors Sean Giambrone and Thomas Middleditch and creator Mike McMahan discuss Season 5 of "Solar Opposites," premiering Monday on Hulu with the aliens still in human form, briefly.
Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, Margaret Cho join 'Percy Jackson' cast for Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, Margaret Cho join 'Percy Jackson' cast for Season 2
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal and Margaret Cho have joined the "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" cast for Season 2 on Disney+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, DeMarcus Cousins
Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, DeMarcus Cousins
Vince Vaughn gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Vince Vaughn gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
'Scarface' actor Angel Salazar dies at 68
'Scarface' actor Angel Salazar dies at 68
Merritt Wever, Leslie Uggams join 'Gilded Age' Season 3 cast
Merritt Wever, Leslie Uggams join 'Gilded Age' Season 3 cast
'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman contends with Hugo Weaving in Season 4 trailer
'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman contends with Hugo Weaving in Season 4 trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement