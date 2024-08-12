1 of 5 | Actor Julie Bowen stars in upcoming series, "Hysteria!" File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Violence and so-called supernatural occurrences overtake an entire town in Hysteria!, a show that premieres on Peacock just before Halloween. The streamer released a trailer for the creepy show Monday that starts with a glimpse of the idyllic Happy Hollow. Advertisement

"Great town. Even better people," a sign reads.

A man smiles and waves to the man collecting his garbage, while Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth" plays.

Julie Bowen (Modern Family) dances with a Walkman in her kitchen. That illusion of perfection shatters when the lights flicker, a dish shatters, a demonic face appears in her microwave and an explosion ensues.

"When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the 'Satanic Panic' of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal bend of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town's sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band," an official synopsis reads. "Until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings and reported 'supernatural activity' triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them."

In addition to Bowen, the show stars Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), Emjay Anthony (Krampus), Chiara Aurelia (Cruel Summer), Kezii Curtis (Dolemite is my Name) and Nikki Hahn (Adventures in Babysitting).

Matthew Scott Kane and David Goodman wrote and executive produced the show.

"Hysteria! is about both sides of that generational fear," the press release said. "It's about the thrills of being young, rebellious in spirit and aspirational at heart -- and the horrors of growing up and realizing that the world you thought you knew has shifted beneath your feet."

Peacock will release the eight-episode series on Oct. 18.