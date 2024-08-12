Trending
TV
Aug. 12, 2024 / 3:18 PM

Merritt Wever, Leslie Uggams join 'Gilded Age' Season 3 cast

By Jessica Inman
1 of 5 | Merritt Wever is joining Season 3 of "The Gilded Age." File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Gilded Age will have eight more characters in Season 3.

The show, created by Downton Abbey's Julian Fellowes, follows New York City's social scene in the late 1800s.

Bill Camp, of Presumed Innocent, will join as JP Morgan, and Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie) will portray Monica O'Brien, who does not get along with her sister, Carrie Coon's character, Bertha.

Leslie Uggams, a Tony and Emmy-winner, joins as Mrs. Ernestine Brown. Lisagay Hamilton, Andrea Martin, Paul Alexander Nolan, Hattie Morgan and Jessica Frances Dukes will also star.

Coon, who has been filming for The White Lotus Season 3, told Vanity Fair that she arranged her schedule so that she could also shoot Gilded Age Season 3.

"The fact that both shows are on HBO definitely worked in my favor, because everyone's incentivized to make sure everything works out," she said.

A release date has not yet been revealed, although Max teased The Gilded Age's new season as part of its 2024-2025 television line-up.

Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel and Jack Gilpin also star in the series.

