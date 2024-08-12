Trending
Aug. 12, 2024 / 10:23 AM

'Squid Game' Season 2 teaser gives glimpse of Gi-hun, new players

By Annie Martin
Lee Jung-jae returns to star in "Squid Game" Season 2. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 3 | Lee Jung-jae returns to star in "Squid Game" Season 2. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of Squid Game Season 2.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the season Sunday featuring the return of Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, aka Player 456.

Squid Game is a South Korean survival thriller about a deadly game where players risk their lives for the chance to win millions.

In Season 2, "Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won," an official synopsis reads.

The teaser highlights Gi-hun's return and gives a glimpse of new contestants.

"The real game begins," a tagline reads.

New cast members include Park Gyu-young (Sweet Home), Lee Jin-uk (Sweet Home), Won Ji-an (D.P.), singer and Iz*One alum Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Big Bang alum Choi Seung-hyun, aka T.O.P, and Roh Jae-won.

Squid Game Season 2 will premiere Dec. 26 on Netflix. A third and final season will be released in 2025.

Season 1 premiered in September 2021 and quickly became one of the most-watched series ever on Netflix.

