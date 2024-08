Sandra Bernhard has joined the Season 2 cast of the Disney+ series, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians." File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal and Margaret Cho have joined the Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast for Season 2 on Disney+. Bernhard, Schaal and Cho will play the Gray Sisters -- Anger, Tempest and Wasp respectively -- in the adaptation of Rick Riordan's teen fantasy novels, Deadline reported. Advertisement

Filming has already begun in Vancouver on the new run of episodes.

The contemporary show follows the adventures of Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) -- best friends who are also uniquely the children of both deities and humans.