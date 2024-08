1 of 3 | Keri Russell attends the Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Diplomat Season 2 -- starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell -- is set to premiere on Netflix Oct. 31. The show follows Russell as Kate Wyler, a seasoned foreign service officer sent to London as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. Advertisement

Sewell plays her estranged, infuriating, but charming political star husband Hal.

The ensemble also includes David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear and Ato Essandoh.

The call is coming from inside the house. The Diplomat Season 2 premieres October 31. pic.twitter.com/FzuSbJDgZG— Netflix (@netflix) August 8, 2024

"Season 1 ended with Kate's realization that the attack on a British warship [that] brought her to the U.K. wasn't the work of a hostile nation -- it was the British prime minister," show creator Debora Cahn said.

"Now she has to prove it," Cahn added. "The U.S. and the U.K. don't spy on each other. In fact, they share all their intelligence. So, how do you investigate the prime minister? Who do you trust?"