Olympic gold medalist Tom Dean is among the celebrities confirmed for the upcoming season of "Strictly Come Dancing"

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The BBC released the names of four more celebrity contestants who will appear in Strictly Come Dancing's upcoming season. The line-up will include Olympic gold medalist Tom Dean, Eastenders' Jamie Borthwick, actress Sarah Hadland and former X Factor winner and actor Shayne Ward.

"I'm buzzing to see all of the sparkles and magic that is Strictly in real life," Ward said. "I'm no stranger to live TV, but dancing Latin and Ballroom in front of millions is a whole new level. No promises on my dancing ability, but I will give it my best shot!"

Wednesday's update follows days of celebrity contestant announcements.

Shayne Ward is the eighth celebrity contestant taking on the #Strictly cha-cha-challenge in 2024 "I'm no stranger to live TV, but dancing Latin and Ballroom in front of millions is a whole new level." Read more ➡️ https://t.co/NB8bXKNt2Q pic.twitter.com/erIuuN4iUk— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) August 8, 2024

On Tuesday, the network shared that podcast host Pete Wicks and model Tasha Ghouri will also join the show.

"Pinch me, I can't believe I'm going to be on Strictly Come Dancing," said Ghouri. "I've been watching the show since I was little -- it's a firm Ghouri family favorite -- so this is a total dream come true. I know it's going to be an unforgettable experience and I hope to represent and make everyone proud out on that dance floor."

#Strictly Come Dancing is Tasha Ghouri's type on paper and she's the sixth celeb contestant confirmed for 2024 "I've been watching the show since I was little - it's a firm Ghouri family favourite - so this is a total dream come true." Read more ➡️ https://t.co/Bs00AKbL7p pic.twitter.com/WugkX8wUHl— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) August 7, 2024

Earlier this week, BBC shared that TV doctor Punam Krishna and comedian Chris McCausland will also star. J.B. Gill, Wynne Evans and Toyah Willcox have also been confirmed.