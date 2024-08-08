Trending
Aug. 8, 2024 / 4:23 PM

Michelle Pfeiffer to star in 'Yellowstone' spin-off 'Madison'

By Karen Butler
Michelle Pfeiffer is set to star in Taylor Sheridan's next "Yellowstone" spinoff "Madison." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Michelle Pfeiffer is set to star in Taylor Sheridan's next "Yellowstone" spinoff "Madison." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Michelle Pfeiffer has signed on to star in and executive produce the Yellowstone spin-off, Madison.

"The series is a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana," Paramount said in a press release on Thursday.

The Taylor Sheridan-created show was previously announced under the title 2024.

No other casting for the show has been announced.

The second half of Yellowstone Season 5 is slated to premiere this fall.

That contemporary show also takes place in Montana.

"Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace," Chris McCarthy -- Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios -- said in a statement.

"She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan."

Pfeiffer is known for her roles in Ant-Man, Dark Shadows, Hairspray, One Fine Day, Dangerous Minds, The Witches of Eastwick, The Fabulous Baker Boys, Batman Returns, Married to the Mob, Ladyhawke and Grease 2.

