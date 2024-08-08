Trending
Aug. 8, 2024

'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' with Travis Kelce to premiere Oct. 16

By Annie Martin
Travis Kelce hosts new game show "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" Photo courtesy of Prime Video
1 of 5 | Travis Kelce hosts new game show "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" Photo courtesy of Prime Video

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Amazon is teasing the new show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Prime Video shared an October premiere date and first-look photos for the series Thursday.

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is a spinoff of the game show Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will host the series, which will have a three-episode premiere Oct. 16 on Prime Video.

Each game of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? will feature an adult contestant who can call on a classroom full of celebrities to help them answer 11 questions on a range of subjects, pulled from elementary school curriculum.

"Rather than compete against the stars, contestants enlist their help and, in some cases, can even 'cheat' off of them. And on the final question, worth $100,000, the contestant selects one celebrity to discuss the answer with before locking in. The final question is always at the 6th grade level," an official synopsis reads.

The celebrity panel will include comedians Nikki Glaser, Natasha Leggero, Nicole Byer and Ron Funches; Thursday Night Football analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick; former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco; Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais; Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent; podcaster Sophia Stallone; and actress and producer Lilly Singh.

Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro who won Super Bowl LVIII with the Chiefs in February with his girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, in the stands.

"I grew up loving game shows, and I'm excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity," the NFL star previously said.

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is executive produced by Wes Kauble and Mark Burnett, with Sean Kelly, Steve Hughes, Susan Janis-Mashayekhi and Tamara Akins as co-executive producers.

