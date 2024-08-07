Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 7, 2024 / 3:31 PM

'Love is Blind UK': How to watch, what to expect

By Jessica Inman
"Love is Blind UK" premieres Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 2 | "Love is Blind UK" premieres Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Love is Blind jumps across the pond for a U.K. version, which dropped four new episodes on Netflix Wednesday.

The show follows singles who hope to fall in love without ever setting their sights on potential mates. They get to know one another from remote pods, before pulling the trigger on a lifetime commitment.

Advertisement

"The hit reality series and social experiment that seeks to answer the very simple question: Can you fall in love sight unseen?" said Emma Willis, who co-hosts the show with husband Matt, when the British version was announced.

The U.K. joins a suite of seven other international versions of the show: Brazil, Japan, Sweden, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, UAE.

Love is Blind has aired six seasons in the U.S., yielding nine married couples who are still together.

This is what we know about the cast so far:

Male love seekers

The male cast includes 15 guys between the ages of 30 and 38, including Aaron, a chicken wing franchise owner; Bobby, a luxury shopper by day and rapper by night; Freddie, funeral director; and Jake, a civil engineer.

Advertisement

Female love seekers

The female cast includes 15 women between the ages of 27 and 37, including Elle, a graphic designer; Jasmine, a mental health nurse; Priya, a procurement manager; and Shirley, a junior doctor.

How to watch

Episodes 1 through 4 of Love is Blind UK drop Wednesday on Netflix; episodes 5 through 9 will drop on Aug. 14; and episodes 10 and 11 will drop on Aug. 21.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Disclaimer' teaser: Cate Blanchett stars in Alfonso Cuaron thriller
TV // 6 hours ago
'Disclaimer' teaser: Cate Blanchett stars in Alfonso Cuaron thriller
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- "Disclaimer," a new series based on the Renée Knight novel, is coming to Apple TV+ in October.
'Dance Moms: A New Era' coach teaches with 'love and respect'
TV // 11 hours ago
'Dance Moms: A New Era' coach teaches with 'love and respect'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Gloria "Miss Glo" Hampton explains how "Dance Moms: A New Era," on Hulu Wednesday, showcases the difference between her teaching style and original "Dance Mom" coach, Abby Lee Miller's.
Natasha Rothwell learns 'How to Die Alone' in trailer for Hulu series
TV // 1 day ago
Natasha Rothwell learns 'How to Die Alone' in trailer for Hulu series
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for "How to Die Alone" Tuesday. The Onyx Collective show created by and starring Natasha Rothwell premieres Sept. 13.
'English Teacher' confused by high school students
TV // 1 day ago
'English Teacher' confused by high school students
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- FX released the trailer for "English Teacher" on Tuesday. The new comedy premieres Sept. 2.
'Strictly Come Dancing': TV doctor Punam Krishan, comedian Chris McCausland join cast
TV // 1 day ago
'Strictly Come Dancing': TV doctor Punam Krishan, comedian Chris McCausland join cast
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Television doctor Punam Krishan and comedian Chris McCausland have joined the cast of "Strictly Come Dancing."
Lionsgate developing 'Wick: Under the High Table' TV series
TV // 1 day ago
Lionsgate developing 'Wick: Under the High Table' TV series
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Lionsgate Television is developing a series that will serve as a sequel to Keanu Reeves' "John Wick" film franchise.
'House of the Dragon' to end with Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
'House of the Dragon' to end with Season 4
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon" is set to end with Season 4.
'Power Book II: Ghost' trailer explores phrase 'Like father like son'
TV // 2 days ago
'Power Book II: Ghost' trailer explores phrase 'Like father like son'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The final chapter of "Power Book II: Ghost" will premiere in September.
'Rings of Power' Season 2 soundtrack set for release Aug. 23
TV // 2 days ago
'Rings of Power' Season 2 soundtrack set for release Aug. 23
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Rufus Wainwright and Meshuggah frontman Jens Kidman appear on "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 2 soundtrack.
Jon Stewart to miss 'Daily Show' Monday due to COVID-19
TV // 2 days ago
Jon Stewart to miss 'Daily Show' Monday due to COVID-19
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Jon Stewart will not appear on "The Daily Show" tonight after catching COVID-19. His correspondent Michael Kosta will fill in for him.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Barbara Bush gives birth to second child
Barbara Bush gives birth to second child
'Star Trek,' 'Beef' actor Patti Yasutake dies at 70
'Star Trek,' 'Beef' actor Patti Yasutake dies at 70
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Michael Shannon, David Rasche
Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Michael Shannon, David Rasche
'Dance Moms: A New Era' coach teaches with 'love and respect'
'Dance Moms: A New Era' coach teaches with 'love and respect'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement