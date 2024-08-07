'Love is Blind UK': How to watch, what to expect

1 of 2 | "Love is Blind UK" premieres Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Love is Blind jumps across the pond for a U.K. version, which dropped four new episodes on Netflix Wednesday. The show follows singles who hope to fall in love without ever setting their sights on potential mates. They get to know one another from remote pods, before pulling the trigger on a lifetime commitment. Advertisement

"The hit reality series and social experiment that seeks to answer the very simple question: Can you fall in love sight unseen?" said Emma Willis, who co-hosts the show with husband Matt, when the British version was announced.

The U.K. joins a suite of seven other international versions of the show: Brazil, Japan, Sweden, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, UAE.

Love is Blind has aired six seasons in the U.S., yielding nine married couples who are still together.

This is what we know about the cast so far:

Male love seekers

The male cast includes 15 guys between the ages of 30 and 38, including Aaron, a chicken wing franchise owner; Bobby, a luxury shopper by day and rapper by night; Freddie, funeral director; and Jake, a civil engineer.

Advertisement

Female love seekers

The female cast includes 15 women between the ages of 27 and 37, including Elle, a graphic designer; Jasmine, a mental health nurse; Priya, a procurement manager; and Shirley, a junior doctor.

How to watch

Episodes 1 through 4 of Love is Blind UK drop Wednesday on Netflix; episodes 5 through 9 will drop on Aug. 14; and episodes 10 and 11 will drop on Aug. 21.