'Disclaimer' teaser: Cate Blanchett stars in Alfonso Cuaron thriller

By Annie Martin
Cate Blanchett stars in "Disclaimer," a new series based on the Renée Knight novel. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Disclaimer.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the show Wednesday featuring Cate Blanchett.

Disclaimer is a psychological thriller based on the Renée Knight novel of the same name. The adaptation is written and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón (Y tu mamá también, Gravity).

Blanchett stars as Catherine Ravenscroft, an acclaimed journalist who built her reputation by exposing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. Her life unravels after she receives a novel from an unknown author about her own darkest secrets.

"As Catherine races to uncover the writer's true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys her life and her relationships with her husband Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) and their son Nicholas (Kodi Smit-McPhee)," an official synopsis reads.

Kevin Kline, Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George and Hoyeon also star, with Indira Varma as the narrator. The score is composed by Oscar and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and music producer Finneas O'Connell, the brother of Billie Eilish.

Disclaimer will have a two-episode premiere Oct. 11 on Apple TV+.

