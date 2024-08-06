'Strictly Come Dancing': TV doctor Punam Krishan, comedian Chris McCausland join cast

Dr. Punam Krishan is to compete on "Strictly Come Dancing" next season. Photo courtesy of BBC

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Television doctor Punam Krishan and comedian Chris McCausland have joined the cast of Strictly Come Dancing. "This still doesn't feel real," Krishan said in a statement Tuesday. Advertisement

"I am overjoyed to be a contestant on this year's show. I have watched Strictly every year with my family and it feels extra special that it's the 20th year, I can't believe I will be the one getting Strictly-fied now. This is so out of my comfort zone, but I'm up for the journey and will give it my absolute all.

Also competing on the show will be singers J.B. Gill, Wynne Evans and Toyah Willcox.

It's a mystery no more! Toyah Willcox is the fourth celebrity heading for the #Strictly ballroom in 2024. "This is going to be a wild and wonderful ride, and I'm here for every sparkly second." More ➡️ https://t.co/2V8iAO9mq2 pic.twitter.com/5RypZbldAo— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) August 6, 2024

"I danced in the Strictly Christmas special over a decade ago and LOVED it, so when I got the call to join Strictly this year, it was an immediate yes from me," Gill said.

"I'm raring to go to and looking forward to showing off some new skills to the JLS boys. From muddy wellies on the fields of my farm to sequins and Glitterballs -- I'm here to embrace it all!"

Tess Daly, who has hosted the show since 2004, will return for the 2024 edition.

No premiere date has been announced yet.

More contestants are expected to be announced in the near future.