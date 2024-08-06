Lionsgate developing 'Wick: Under the High Table' TV series

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Lionsgate Television is developing a series that will serve as a sequel to Keanu Reeves' John Wick film franchise.
Wick: Under the High Table would pick up right after the events of 2023's John Wick: Chapter 4.
"John Wick has left the world of the High Table in a tenuous position and a collection of new characters will look to make a name for themselves while some of the franchise stalwart characters remain committed to the old-world order," a synopsis said.
"The series will combine new and old and thrust the Wick universe into a new age."
Robert Levine -- whose credits include The Old Man and Black Sails -- will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series.
Reeves is an executive producer on the project.
No casting or network home have not been announced yet.
A prequel series called The Continental: From the World of John Wick streamed on Peacock in 2023.