TV
Aug. 6, 2024 / 9:09 AM

Lionsgate developing 'Wick: Under the High Table' TV series

By Karen Butler
Cast members Keanu Reeves (L) and Laurence Fishburne attend the premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 4" in Los Angeles in 2023. Reeves is executive producing a sequel series to his "John Wick" blockbusters for Lionsgate Television. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast members Keanu Reeves (L) and Laurence Fishburne attend the premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 4" in Los Angeles in 2023. Reeves is executive producing a sequel series to his "John Wick" blockbusters for Lionsgate Television. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Lionsgate Television is developing a series that will serve as a sequel to Keanu Reeves' John Wick film franchise.

Wick: Under the High Table would pick up right after the events of 2023's John Wick: Chapter 4.

"John Wick has left the world of the High Table in a tenuous position and a collection of new characters will look to make a name for themselves while some of the franchise stalwart characters remain committed to the old-world order," a synopsis said.

"The series will combine new and old and thrust the Wick universe into a new age."

Robert Levine -- whose credits include The Old Man and Black Sails -- will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series.

Reeves is an executive producer on the project.

No casting or network home have not been announced yet.

A prequel series called The Continental: From the World of John Wick streamed on Peacock in 2023.

