'House of the Dragon' to end with Season 4

Matt Smith's "House of the Dragon" is expected to run for four seasons, according to its showrunner.

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- House of the Dragon is set to end with Season 4. Showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal announced his plans for the Game of Thrones prequel at a press conference on Monday, explaining the story has already been mapped out. Advertisement

Season 2 ended Sunday with the third eight-episode season expected to go into production next year.

The fantasy drama depicts the House Targaryen nearly two centuries before Game of Thrones' heroine Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) became queen.

The prequel stars Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna and Vincent Regan.

The shows are based on the books by George R.R. Martin.