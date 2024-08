1 of 5 | Natasha Rothwell created and stars in "How to Die Alone." File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for the Onyx Collective series How to Die Alone on Tuesday. The show premieres Sept. 13. Natasha Rothwell created the show and stars as Melissa, a woman who works at an airport and has a near death experience. Melissa is motivated to change her life after getting some sage advice from her hospital roommate. Advertisement

Conrad Ricamora, Jocko Sims and KeiLyn Durrel Jones also star. Recurring guest stars include Bashir Salahuddin, Elle Lorraine, Michelle McLeod and Ellen Cleghorne.

Rothwell showruns with Vera Santamaria. They executive produce along with Desiree Akhavan and Jude Weng.

Rothwell also stars in The White Lotus Season 3.

New episodes will stream Fridays on Hulu.