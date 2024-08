1 of 2 | Brian Jordan Alvarez created and stars in "English Teacher." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- FX released the trailer for its new comedy English Teacher Tuesday. The show premieres Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. EDT, streaming on Hulu the next day. Brian Jordan Alvarez created the show and stars as Evan, a high school English teacher. Evan and his fellow faculty try to cope with a new generation of students and their changing social norms. Advertisement

Enrico Colantoni plays the principal. Evan is gay and gets mocked by the gym teacher (Sean Patton). Evan is also friends with teacher Gwen (Stephanie Koenig).

Alvarez teamed with Paul Simms to executive produce English Teacher. Simms also produced What We Do in the Shadows and Atlanta for FX. Koenig is also a writer on English Teacher.

UPI interviewed Alvarez and Colantoni and will present those interviews in September.