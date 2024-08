1 of 5 | Natasha Rothwell appears in new "White Lotus" Season 3 teaser. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- White Lotus fans got a glimpse of the fictional hotel chain's Thailand location in a brief teaser released Sunday. Viewers see a small boat beneath an orange sky, an overhead shot of a man swimming laps, and a beaming Natasha Rothwell. Advertisement

Rothwell will once again portray Belinda, a spa manager who appeared in Season 1.

"Everyone needs to buckle up, because it's going to get real," she had previously said about the upcoming chapter.

Other new cast members, like Parker Posey, are also briefly shown.

"What happens in Thailand, stays in Thailand," a woman's voice says in the snippet.

The White Lotus Season 3 will also feature Thai singer Lisa, of K-pop group band Blackpink, Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Carrie Coon, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Aimee Lou Wood.

Max included the sneak peek in a 2-minute trailer that teased the 2024-25 television season.