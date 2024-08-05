Advertisement
TV
Aug. 5, 2024 / 7:57 AM

'Presumed Innocent,' 'Twister' top U.S. Streaming charts

By Karen Butler
Jake Gyllenhaal's "Presumed Innocent" is the No. 1 streaming TV show in the United States. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Jake Gyllenhaal's "Presumed Innocent" is the No. 1 streaming TV show in the United States. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Presumed innocent is the No. 1 streaming TV show and Twister the top online movie in the United States.

The rankings are based on data from ReelGood.com for the week of July 25-31.

Advertisement

Top 10 TV Shows

1. Presumed innocent Apple TV+

2. House of the Dragon Max

3. Decameron Netflix

4. The Bear Hulu

5. Time Bandits Apple TV+

6. The Boys Prime Video

7. Those About to Die Peacock

8. Lady in the Lake Apple TV+

9. Evil Paramount+

10. Snowpiercer AMC+

Top 10 Movies

1. Twister Max

2. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Netflix

3. Deadpool Max

4. Deadpool 2 Disney+

5. Land of Bad Netflix

6. IF Paramount+

7. Ghostbusters: Afterlife Fubo

8. Abigail Peacock

9. Hillbilly Elegy Netflix

10. Love Lies Bleeding Max

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
TV // 19 hours ago
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
NEW YORK, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Tobi Bamtefa says Bunny Washington, the drug dealer he plays on "Mayor of Kingstown," is surviving the only way he knows how to in Season 3.
Michael Chiklis: 'Hotel Cocaine' cop represents consequences for Miami high life
TV // 23 hours ago
Michael Chiklis: 'Hotel Cocaine' cop represents consequences for Miami high life
NEW YORK, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Mark Feuerstein told UPI the character he plays on "Hotel Cocaine" was having the time of his life as the owner of a 1970s Miami hot spot until Michael Chiklis' DEA agent Zulio arrived on the scene.
Molly Kearney, Punkie Johnson exiting 'SNL,' while alum Maya Rudolph is set to return
TV // 1 day ago
Molly Kearney, Punkie Johnson exiting 'SNL,' while alum Maya Rudolph is set to return
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Molly Kearney and Punkie Johnson have announced they will not return to "Saturday Night Live" this fall.
'The View' getting new studio in NYC for Season 28
TV // 2 days ago
'The View' getting new studio in NYC for Season 28
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "The View" is getting a new Manhattan studio for Season 28.
Carrie Underwood named 'American Idol' judge for Season 8
TV // 3 days ago
Carrie Underwood named 'American Idol' judge for Season 8
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Former "American Idol" contender Carrie Underwood will serve as a judge for the singing competition show's next season.
'Criminal Minds' showrunner discusses Rossi's mindset, Voit's safety as Season 2 ends
TV // 3 days ago
'Criminal Minds' showrunner discusses Rossi's mindset, Voit's safety as Season 2 ends
NEW YORK, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Showrunner Erica Messer told UPI "Criminal Minds: Evolution" serial killer Elias Voit was initially expected to be the villain of only Season 1.
Netflix's Geeked Week to return Sept. 16
TV // 3 days ago
Netflix's Geeked Week to return Sept. 16
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix announced plans for its fourth annual Geeked Week on Thursday and shared a video teasing series like "Wednesday," "Stranger Things" and "Cobra Kai."
'Sweetpea' teaser: Ella Purnell loses control in Starz dark comedy
TV // 3 days ago
'Sweetpea' teaser: Ella Purnell loses control in Starz dark comedy
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Starz has released the teaser for its upcoming series "Sweetpea," a darkly comedic coming-of-age tale set to premiere this October.
'Squid Game' returns for Season 2 in December, final season in 2025
TV // 4 days ago
'Squid Game' returns for Season 2 in December, final season in 2025
July 31 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the premiere date for "Squid Game" Season 2 Wednesday along with news of a third and final season coming next year.
Trailer for 'Terminator' anime explores how humanity might be saved
TV // 4 days ago
Trailer for 'Terminator' anime explores how humanity might be saved
July 31 (UPI) -- Netflix will release the animated series "Terminator Zero" on Aug. 29, a nod to "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zac Efron 'fine' after brief pool-related hospitalization
Zac Efron 'fine' after brief pool-related hospitalization
Michael Chiklis: 'Hotel Cocaine' cop represents consequences for Miami high life
Michael Chiklis: 'Hotel Cocaine' cop represents consequences for Miami high life
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Jeff Gordon, Daniel Dae Kim
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Jeff Gordon, Daniel Dae Kim
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement