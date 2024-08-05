'Presumed Innocent,' 'Twister' top U.S. Streaming charts

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Presumed innocent is the No. 1 streaming TV show and Twister the top online movie in the United States.
The rankings are based on data from ReelGood.com for the week of July 25-31.
Top 10 TV Shows
1. Presumed innocent Apple TV+
2. House of the Dragon Max
3. Decameron Netflix
4. The Bear Hulu
5. Time Bandits Apple TV+
6. The Boys Prime Video
7. Those About to Die Peacock
8. Lady in the Lake Apple TV+
9. Evil Paramount+
10. Snowpiercer AMC+
Top 10 Movies
1. Twister Max
2. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Netflix
3. Deadpool Max
4. Deadpool 2 Disney+
5. Land of Bad Netflix
6. IF Paramount+
7. Ghostbusters: Afterlife Fubo
8. Abigail Peacock
9. Hillbilly Elegy Netflix
10. Love Lies Bleeding Max