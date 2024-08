1 of 2 | Michael Rainey Jr. stars in "Power Book II: Ghost," which premieres in September. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The final chapter of Power Book II: Ghost will premiere in September. Part 2 of Season 4 hinges on whether Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) will "leave the game or take over," finding himself in a situation that echoes what his late father had experienced. Advertisement

"Like father like son," a tagline in a trailer for the episodes reads.

Mary J. Blige plays Monet Tejada, who "fiercely fights for her family to become whole again," according to an official synopsis.

The last season also starred Cliff Smith, Gianni Paolo, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri, Larenz Tate, Caroline Chikezie and Michael Ealy.

"With the fate of his future in the game and his family at the forefront, Tariq must reconcile his past to rise to the top of the food chain and become who he needs to be to protect those he loves most," the official synopsis reads.

Power Book II: Ghost, a sequel and spinoff of Power, was canceled earlier this year. Season 4, Part 2 premieres Sept. 6 on Starz.