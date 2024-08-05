'Pop Star Academy' shows how global girl group Katseye was formed

"Pop Star Academy: Katseye" cast, left to right, Daniela, Naisha, Adela, Nikky, Megan, Lexie and Emily. Photo Courtesy of Netflix

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A new docuseries reveals what happened when HYBE, the creators of K-pop sensation BTS joined forces with Geffen Records to create a new girl band, called Katseye. Pop Star Academy chronicles how a group of 20 young women, between ages 14 and 21, competed for six spots in the new group. Advertisement

The audition process originally aired on YouTube in September, in a series called The Debut: Dream Academy, but the new Netflix series reveals a "behind-the scenes process of putting together this one-of-a-kind girl group, beyond what was seen in The Debut: Dream Academy," according to an official synopsis.

The show shares a director with the Michelle Obama documentary, Becoming. Nadia Hallgren directed both.

The Netflix teaser indicates that more than 120,000 people had initially auditioned for the chance to compete.

"The people that created BTS had this vision to take the "K" out of K-pop and make it global," a woman's voice says in the trailer.

Katseye released its debut single in June.

Pop Star Academy: Katseye will debut on Netflix Aug. 21.