Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Max released a teaser featuring scenes from some of its highly anticipated new and returning series on Sunday night as its hit Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, wrapped its second season. The 2-minute preview showed moments from Season 2 of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay's The Last of Us, Season 3 of Jason Isaacs' The White Lotus, Colin Farrell's Batman spin-off The Penguin, and another Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, starring Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell. Advertisement

"The dragons were just the beginning. New stories, fresh chapters," a message accompanying the trailer on YouTube said.

"It's all coming soon to Max. Get excited for the upcoming HBO Original Series The Penguin, Dune: Prophecy, The Franchise, It: Welcome to Derry, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and more. New seasons of the HBO Original Series The White Lotus, The Last of Us, and The Gilded Age are coming soon, plus new seasons of Max Original Series And Just Like That, Sex Lives of College Girls, and more."

The slate is for the 2024-25 television season.