Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Max released a teaser featuring scenes from some of its highly anticipated new and returning series on Sunday night as its hit Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, wrapped its second season.
The 2-minute preview showed moments from Season 2 of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay's The Last of Us, Season 3 of Jason Isaacs' The White Lotus, Colin Farrell's Batman spin-off The Penguin, and another Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, starring Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell.