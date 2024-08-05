Trending
Aug. 5, 2024 / 1:06 PM

Jon Stewart to miss 'Daily Show' Monday due to COVID-19

By Jessica Inman
Jon Stewart will miss his weekly "Daily Show" appearance after testing positive for COVID. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Jon Stewart will miss his weekly "Daily Show" appearance after testing positive for COVID. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Jon Stewart will miss his weekly Daily Show appearance after catching COVID-19.

After an eight-year hiatus, Stewart, 61, returned to The Daily Show in February. He is now the program's Monday host and full-time executive producer.

Correspondent Michael Kosta will host the program until Stewart's Aug. 12 return, interviewing the likes of Roxane Gay, Ed Helms and Hannah Berner.

Stewart's return has spiked the show's ratings, and his first episode on the air drew in more than 3 million viewers.

This news comes as summer COVID cases have risen in recent months.

"Tune in tonight through Thursday for more Kosta at the desk," Kosta captioned an Instagram post on Monday night, shortly after Stewart's absence was announced.

