'Shrinking' Season 2 coming to Apple TV+ in October

1 of 5 | Jason Segel (L) and Harrison Ford return to star in "Shrinking" Season 2. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Shrinking will return for a second season in October. Apple TV+ announced Monday that Season 2 of the comedy-drama series will premiere Oct. 16. Advertisement

The streaming service shared the news alongside a teaser featuring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. The video shows Ford crowd Segel and other cast members on a bench before taking the whole thing over for himself.

"Personal space is overrated," the tagline reads.

Shrinking is created by Segel, Bill Lawrence (Scrubs) and Brett Goldstein.

The show follows Jimmy Laird (Segel), "a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks."

"Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives... including his own," an official description reads.

Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie and Ted McGinley also star.

Shrinking originally premiered in January 2023. Season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+.