Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 5, 2024 / 10:21 AM

'Shrinking' Season 2 coming to Apple TV+ in October

By Annie Martin
Jason Segel (L) and Harrison Ford return to star in "Shrinking" Season 2. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 5 | Jason Segel (L) and Harrison Ford return to star in "Shrinking" Season 2. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Shrinking will return for a second season in October.

Apple TV+ announced Monday that Season 2 of the comedy-drama series will premiere Oct. 16.

Advertisement

The streaming service shared the news alongside a teaser featuring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. The video shows Ford crowd Segel and other cast members on a bench before taking the whole thing over for himself.

"Personal space is overrated," the tagline reads.

Shrinking is created by Segel, Bill Lawrence (Scrubs) and Brett Goldstein.

The show follows Jimmy Laird (Segel), "a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks."

"Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives... including his own," an official description reads.

Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie and Ted McGinley also star.

Shrinking originally premiered in January 2023. Season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Max offers sneak peek at 'Last of Us' S2, new 'Game of Thrones' prequel
TV // 3 hours ago
Max offers sneak peek at 'Last of Us' S2, new 'Game of Thrones' prequel
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Max released a teaser featuring scenes from some of its new and returning series on Sunday night as its hit "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon," wrapped its second season.
'Presumed Innocent,' 'Twister' top U.S. Streaming charts
TV // 3 hours ago
'Presumed Innocent,' 'Twister' top U.S. Streaming charts
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Presumed innocent" is the No. 1 streaming TV show and "Twister" the top online movie in the United States.
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
TV // 23 hours ago
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
NEW YORK, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Tobi Bamtefa says Bunny Washington, the drug dealer he plays on "Mayor of Kingstown," is surviving the only way he knows how to in Season 3.
Michael Chiklis: 'Hotel Cocaine' cop represents consequences for Miami high life
TV // 1 day ago
Michael Chiklis: 'Hotel Cocaine' cop represents consequences for Miami high life
NEW YORK, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Mark Feuerstein told UPI the character he plays on "Hotel Cocaine" was having the time of his life as the owner of a 1970s Miami hot spot until Michael Chiklis' DEA agent Zulio arrived on the scene.
Molly Kearney, Punkie Johnson exiting 'SNL,' while alum Maya Rudolph is set to return
TV // 1 day ago
Molly Kearney, Punkie Johnson exiting 'SNL,' while alum Maya Rudolph is set to return
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Molly Kearney and Punkie Johnson have announced they will not return to "Saturday Night Live" this fall.
'The View' getting new studio in NYC for Season 28
TV // 2 days ago
'The View' getting new studio in NYC for Season 28
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "The View" is getting a new Manhattan studio for Season 28.
Carrie Underwood named 'American Idol' judge for Season 8
TV // 3 days ago
Carrie Underwood named 'American Idol' judge for Season 8
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Former "American Idol" contender Carrie Underwood will serve as a judge for the singing competition show's next season.
'Criminal Minds' showrunner discusses Rossi's mindset, Voit's safety as Season 2 ends
TV // 3 days ago
'Criminal Minds' showrunner discusses Rossi's mindset, Voit's safety as Season 2 ends
NEW YORK, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Showrunner Erica Messer told UPI "Criminal Minds: Evolution" serial killer Elias Voit was initially expected to be the villain of only Season 1.
Netflix's Geeked Week to return Sept. 16
TV // 3 days ago
Netflix's Geeked Week to return Sept. 16
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix announced plans for its fourth annual Geeked Week on Thursday and shared a video teasing series like "Wednesday," "Stranger Things" and "Cobra Kai."
'Sweetpea' teaser: Ella Purnell loses control in Starz dark comedy
TV // 4 days ago
'Sweetpea' teaser: Ella Purnell loses control in Starz dark comedy
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Starz has released the teaser for its upcoming series "Sweetpea," a darkly comedic coming-of-age tale set to premiere this October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zac Efron 'fine' after brief pool-related hospitalization
Zac Efron 'fine' after brief pool-related hospitalization
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Jeff Gordon, Daniel Dae Kim
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Jeff Gordon, Daniel Dae Kim
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Michael Chiklis: 'Hotel Cocaine' cop represents consequences for Miami high life
Michael Chiklis: 'Hotel Cocaine' cop represents consequences for Miami high life
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement