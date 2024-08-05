Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 5, 2024 / 2:33 PM

'Rings of Power' Season 2 soundtrack set for release Aug. 23

By Annie Martin
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will return for a second season Aug. 29 on Prime Video. The Season 2 soundtrack will release Aug. 23. Photo courtesy of Prime Video
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will return for a second season Aug. 29 on Prime Video. The Season 2 soundtrack will release Aug. 23. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 soundtrack is scheduled for release in August.

Amazon MGM Studios said in a press release Monday that the album will debut Aug. 23 ahead of the show's Season 2 premiere.

Advertisement

The soundtrack features the full episodic score for Season 2, composed by Bear McCreary, and two new songs from Rufus Wainwright and Meshuggah frontman Jens Kidman, respectively.

The album will be released on digital and streaming, along with a vinyl version and a special collector's edition available for pre-order on Amazon Music.

In addition, Amazon Music will release a weekly soundtrack album featuring the score for that episode.

McCreary also composed the score for Season 1, which included "symphonic orchestra, bombastic percussion, and folk instruments from across Europe and North Africa, combined with solo vocalists and choirs singing in the iconic languages of J.R.R. Tolkien's books."

"For the gripping second season, McCreary has built atop that foundation with dynamic new themes and colors, including Bulgarian women's choir and gadulka for Rhûn, children's choir for the pastoral city of Eregion, Hardanger fiddle for new character Estrid, and deathly whispers for the terrifying Barrow-wights," an official description reads.

Advertisement

Wainwright will perform a rendition of "Old Tom Bombadil," while Kidman recorded "The Last Ballad of Damrod," a song about a vicious Hill-troll.

Series stars Sophia Nomvete, Benjamin Walker, Rory Kinnear and Daniel Weyman also perform on the soundtrack.

"This new soundtrack is a stunning companion to the series' continued exploration of the Second Age," said Bob Bowen, worldwide head of music for Amazon MGM Studios. "With the debut of Season Two on the horizon, we're excited to give fans a further glimpse into the epic series."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is inspired by the writings of J.R.R. Tolkien. The series stars Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards and Charlie Vickers.

Season 2 premieres Aug. 29 on Prime Video. Amazon released a trailer for the season in July.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Power Book II: Ghost' trailer explores phrase 'Like father like son'
TV // 1 hour ago
'Power Book II: Ghost' trailer explores phrase 'Like father like son'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The final chapter of "Power Book II: Ghost" will premiere in September.
Jon Stewart to miss 'Daily Show' Monday due to COVID-19
TV // 2 hours ago
Jon Stewart to miss 'Daily Show' Monday due to COVID-19
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Jon Stewart will not appear on "The Daily Show" tonight after catching COVID-19. His correspondent Michael Kosta will fill in for him.
'Pop Star Academy' shows how global girl group Katseye was formed
TV // 3 hours ago
'Pop Star Academy' shows how global girl group Katseye was formed
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The creators of K-pop sensation BTS joined Geffen Records to create their next global group. "Pop Star Academy" gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at that process.
Natasha Rothwell, Parker Posey star in 'White Lotus' Season 3 teaser
TV // 4 hours ago
Natasha Rothwell, Parker Posey star in 'White Lotus' Season 3 teaser
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Max teased "White Lotus" fans with a preview of Season 3 Sunday night. The teaser also featured Parker Posey and
'Shrinking' Season 2 coming to Apple TV+ in October
TV // 5 hours ago
'Shrinking' Season 2 coming to Apple TV+ in October
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Shrinking," a comedy-drama series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, will return for a second season in October.
Max offers sneak peek at 'Last of Us' S2, new 'Game of Thrones' prequel
TV // 7 hours ago
Max offers sneak peek at 'Last of Us' S2, new 'Game of Thrones' prequel
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Max released a teaser featuring scenes from some of its new and returning series on Sunday night as its hit "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon," wrapped its second season.
'Presumed Innocent,' 'Twister' top U.S. Streaming charts
TV // 8 hours ago
'Presumed Innocent,' 'Twister' top U.S. Streaming charts
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Presumed innocent" is the No. 1 streaming TV show and "Twister" the top online movie in the United States.
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
TV // 1 day ago
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
NEW YORK, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Tobi Bamtefa says Bunny Washington, the drug dealer he plays on "Mayor of Kingstown," is surviving the only way he knows how to in Season 3.
Michael Chiklis: 'Hotel Cocaine' cop represents consequences for Miami high life
TV // 1 day ago
Michael Chiklis: 'Hotel Cocaine' cop represents consequences for Miami high life
NEW YORK, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Mark Feuerstein told UPI the character he plays on "Hotel Cocaine" was having the time of his life as the owner of a 1970s Miami hot spot until Michael Chiklis' DEA agent Zulio arrived on the scene.
Molly Kearney, Punkie Johnson exiting 'SNL,' while alum Maya Rudolph is set to return
TV // 2 days ago
Molly Kearney, Punkie Johnson exiting 'SNL,' while alum Maya Rudolph is set to return
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Molly Kearney and Punkie Johnson have announced they will not return to "Saturday Night Live" this fall.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Jeff Gordon, Daniel Dae Kim
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Jeff Gordon, Daniel Dae Kim
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Zac Efron 'fine' after brief pool-related hospitalization
Zac Efron 'fine' after brief pool-related hospitalization
Michael Chiklis: 'Hotel Cocaine' cop represents consequences for Miami high life
Michael Chiklis: 'Hotel Cocaine' cop represents consequences for Miami high life
Molly Kearney, Punkie Johnson exiting 'SNL,' while alum Maya Rudolph is set to return
Molly Kearney, Punkie Johnson exiting 'SNL,' while alum Maya Rudolph is set to return
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement