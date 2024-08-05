'Rings of Power' Season 2 soundtrack set for release Aug. 23

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will return for a second season Aug. 29 on Prime Video. The Season 2 soundtrack will release Aug. 23. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 soundtrack is scheduled for release in August. Amazon MGM Studios said in a press release Monday that the album will debut Aug. 23 ahead of the show's Season 2 premiere. Advertisement

The soundtrack features the full episodic score for Season 2, composed by Bear McCreary, and two new songs from Rufus Wainwright and Meshuggah frontman Jens Kidman, respectively.

The album will be released on digital and streaming, along with a vinyl version and a special collector's edition available for pre-order on Amazon Music.

In addition, Amazon Music will release a weekly soundtrack album featuring the score for that episode.

McCreary also composed the score for Season 1, which included "symphonic orchestra, bombastic percussion, and folk instruments from across Europe and North Africa, combined with solo vocalists and choirs singing in the iconic languages of J.R.R. Tolkien's books."

"For the gripping second season, McCreary has built atop that foundation with dynamic new themes and colors, including Bulgarian women's choir and gadulka for Rhûn, children's choir for the pastoral city of Eregion, Hardanger fiddle for new character Estrid, and deathly whispers for the terrifying Barrow-wights," an official description reads.

Wainwright will perform a rendition of "Old Tom Bombadil," while Kidman recorded "The Last Ballad of Damrod," a song about a vicious Hill-troll.

Series stars Sophia Nomvete, Benjamin Walker, Rory Kinnear and Daniel Weyman also perform on the soundtrack.

"This new soundtrack is a stunning companion to the series' continued exploration of the Second Age," said Bob Bowen, worldwide head of music for Amazon MGM Studios. "With the debut of Season Two on the horizon, we're excited to give fans a further glimpse into the epic series."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is inspired by the writings of J.R.R. Tolkien. The series stars Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards and Charlie Vickers.

Season 2 premieres Aug. 29 on Prime Video. Amazon released a trailer for the season in July.