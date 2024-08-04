Michael Chiklis: 'Hotel Cocaine' cop represents consequences for high life

1 of 6 | Left to right, Yul Vazquez, Danny Pino and Michael Chiklis stars in "Hotel Cocaine." Photo courtesy of MGM+

NEW YORK, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Royal Pains and Prison Break actor Mark Feuerstein says Burton Greenberg, the character he plays on Hotel Cocaine, was having the time of his life as the owner of a 1970s Miami hot spot until Michael Chiklis' Drug Enforcement Agent Zulio arrived on the scene. "I read the script and I went crazy. It was one of those scripts you're just dying to be a part of. I went in my garage and I snorted some fake cocaine -- powdered sugar on a plate -- and I was wearing my leopard print onesie from Burning Man and Chris Brancato gave me the part," Feuerstein joked with UPI in a recent Zoom interview. Advertisement

"Suddenly, we're in the Dominican Republic, which looks like Miami in 1978, filming this story about a place that was like Rick's Cafe in Casablanca, where all the rock stars did their drugs, and all the drug dealers sold their drugs. It's fun and full of life and shot brilliantly with incredible artisans and designers making it look so beautiful," he said.

"it's a place you wanna visit, but then you'll worry about the consequences that will come and here are the consequences," Feuerstein concluded, gesturing to The Shield icon Chiklis, who was sitting beside him and added, "I guess I'm the embodiment of consequences."

Wrapping its first season Sunday on MGM+, the show follows Roman Compte (Danny Pino), a Cuban exile and general manager of Greenberg's Mutiny Hotel, the epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of late 1970s and early '80s.

Roman's American dream is derailed, however, when he finds himself ensnared in Zulio's plan to take down Roman's older brother, Nestor (Yul Vazquez), Miami's biggest supplier of cocaine.

"There is the veneer of the hedonistic, fun-time world that we're in, but, then, underneath all of it, are the consequences of a multi-billion-dollar drug trade," Chiklis said.

"This guy [Zulio] is sort of the rock and Vazquez is the hard place that Danny Pino's character's caught between," Chiklis added. "We see the body count climbing pretty high. It's not just sex, drugs and disco. It's sex, drugs, disco and death."

Laura Gordon, Tania Watson and Corina Bradley co-star.