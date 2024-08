Maya Rudolph will once again portray Kamala Harris on "Saturday Night Live" this fall. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Molly Kearney and Punkie Johnson have announced they will not return to Saturday Night Live this fall. "Yall that's a wrap on my time on SNL! Reflecting on the amazing 2 seasons I got on this show, it was such a dream come true," Kearney, 32, wrote on Instagram on Friday. Advertisement

"So incredibly grateful for this period in my life. So much love to all my big hearted buddies behind the scenes who make the magic happen every week. So many bald caps, so little time. It was a true honor to work with such a talented group of writers and DON'T EVEN GET ME STARTED ON THE CAST. Special shout out to my day 1 crew @marcellohdz @internetdevon and @longfellow_michael. Head up and heart out! Harold forever!!!!!"

Johnson, 39, wrote on Instagram: "SNL I LOVE YOU... LOOKING FORWARD TO WHATS NEXT!!! #snl #49 PUNKIE OUT!!!!"

Alum Maya Rudolph, 52, will return for Season 50, however, reprising her impression of U.S. vice president and Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

SNL is slated to return with fresh episodes on NBC Sept. 28.

Rudolph was a full-time cast member on the sketch comedy show from 2000 to 2007. She has made numerous guest appearances on the series since her departure.

Johnson joined the show in 2021 and Kearney in 2022.